AGARTALA: Troopers of the Assam Rifles and personnel of Tripura police, in a joint operation, apprehended two individuals for smuggling ganja.

The arrests were made on Friday (August 11) at Ambassa in Dhalai district of Tripura.

A joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles with officials of the Ambassa police station in Tripura.

Ganja, weighing 257 kg, and having a market value of approximately Rs 1 crore was seized by the forces at Ambassa in Dhalai district of Tripura.

The apprehended individuals along with seized contents were handed over to Ambassa police station in Tripura.

Further investigation and legal proceedings into the case is underway.