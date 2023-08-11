Agartala: The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Gomati District in Tripura has convicted a man of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The accused, Rupak Ghosh (36), was found guilty of killing his wife, Jharna Dey (Ghosh), in October 2020.

According to the prosecution, Ghosh and his wife had an argument on the afternoon of October 20, 2020.

Ghosh then attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, killing her instantly.

The police were immediately alerted by locals and Ghosh was arrested.

He was charged with murder and the case was investigated by the Gomati Police.

After the investigation, the charge sheet was submitted to the court and Ghosh was put on trial.

He was convicted by the court on August 11, 2023, and sentenced to life imprisonment. The court also ordered Ghosh to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.