AGARTALA: Tripura government will conduct a study along a 54-kilometre stretch of Gomati River to ascertain possible measures to ensure operationalisation of the India-Bangladesh waterway project via the river.

The Tripura government is trying to ascertain the measures that can be taken up at the stretch so that movement of small vessels can be ensured along the Gomati River, an official said.

The study will be conducted from Maharani in Gomati district to Sonamura in Sepahijala district of Tripura.

“The stretch has been linked with the ambitious India-Bangladesh waterway project. The findings of the study shall help the department identify patches requiring dredging for smooth movement of vessels,” the official said.

“Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned in this regard and field visits are underway,” the official added.

According to the modalities of Inland Waterway Authority of India (IWAI), rivers must have a water level of at least 1.80-metre for movement of small vessels.

According to the proposed India-Bangladesh waterway project, the Gomati River in Tripura will connect with Meghana River in Bangladesh.