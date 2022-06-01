TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma has clarified that his party will not enter into any kind of alliance with any party in Tripura.

This was stated by TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma while reacting to claims by the Congress party in Tripura over a possible ‘understanding’ with TIPRA ahead of bye-elections to four assembly seats Tripura.

He said that the TIPRA will not enter into any kind of alliance with any party in Tripura without a written agreement supporting the TIPRA’s “Greater Tipraland” demand.

“No alliance until there is a written agreement on the support of Greater Tipraland with any political party,” TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma told Northeast Now.

Also read: Tripura bye-elections: Congress-TIPRA understanding in offing?

Earlier, a top source in Tripura Congress claimed that the party is awaiting a decision by TIPRA on which of the four seats the party will field candidates in the ensuing bye-elections.

The source said, “TIPRA leaders are still undecided on the matter and since TIPRA supremo Pradyot Debbarma is out of the state for a tour, we are waiting for his return.”

“If the party decides to field candidates from any of the seats, we shall avoid fielding our candidates extending our support,” the source added.