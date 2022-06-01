AGARTALA: Tripura Congress and TIPRA seems to be getting ready for an understanding ahead of the bye-elections in the state.

Tripura Congress is awaiting a decision by TIPRA on which of the four seats the party will field candidates in the ensuing bye-elections, a top source in the Congress party said.

The source said, “TIPRA leaders are still undecided on the matter and since TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman is out of the state for a tour, we are waiting for his return.”

“If the party decides to field candidates from any of the seats, we shall avoid fielding our candidates extending our support,” the source added.

Meanwhile, sources in TIPRA said, “The party is interested in fielding candidates in the Schedule Caste dominated Surma assembly constituency.”

“A formal announcement on this matter shall be made very shortly,” the source added.

Surma has a considerable chunk of tribal voters which is being targeted by TIPRA in the first place.