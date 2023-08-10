AGARTALA: As many as 95,074 voters will exercise their franchise in 110 polling stations in the by-elections scheduled to take place on September 05 for Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Dhanpur seat in Sepajijala district of Tripura became vacant following the resignation of union minister Pratima Bhoumik, while the Boxanagar constituency was left without representation after the unfortunate demise of CPI-M lawmaker Samsul Haque in July earlier this year.

Tripura chief electoral officer (CEO) said: “The last date of making nomination is 17th August, last date of withdrawal candidatures on 21st August, election will be held on September 05 while counting on 8th September.”

“On announcement of this Bye Election, Model Code of Conduct for the political parties, candidates and others is in force in the whole area of Sepahijala District and will in operational till the formal declaration of result by the Returning Officer (RO),” the Tripura CEO said.

It may be mentioned here that a total 95,075 voters 48,110 are male and 45,124 are female.

Moreover, the total voters also include 160 belong to services, 1217 voters are aged over 80+ and 463 are PwD voters.

There are 51 polling stations in Boxanagar and 59 are in Dhanpur assembly constituencies of Tripura.

The Tripura CEO said that in this by-election micro-observers will be deployed in all polling stations locations to oversee the poll process.