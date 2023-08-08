Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted a firm stance against organized crime, vowing zero tolerance against the ‘Mafia’ in the state.

During a review meeting on ‘Law and Order’ with Tripura Police personnel at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to eliminate the term ‘mafia’ from Tripura.

The meeting aimed to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for zero tolerance against drug-related issues in the country.

Also Read: Two women from Assam selected for MasterChef India Season 8

CM Saha expressed the government’s commitment to making Tripura drug-free and discussed the matter extensively with police officials, from officers-in-charge to senior members, who displayed utmost seriousness towards the cause.

Apart from addressing the drug menace, the Chief Minister also discussed the pressing issue of Rohingya using Tripura as a corridor to enter other states.

Saha stressed the importance of enhanced communication between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Police to tackle these challenges effectively.

Also Read: Assam TMC stages massive protest in Guwahati over price rise of essential commodities

Furthermore, Saha reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy against the “mafia” and urged for their eradication from Tripura.

He emphasized that anyone involved in anti-social activities, including extortion and syndicates, must be identified promptly, and decisive action should be taken against them.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the police would take necessary actions without any interference, thereby ensuring effective enforcement of the law.