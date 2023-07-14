AGARTALA: “Visit Tripura if you want to understand the true meaning of democracy.”

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha told this to his West Bengal counterpart and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday (July 14).

He said that Mamata Banerjee should visit Tripura to “see how peacefully elections can be conducted” and to understand the true meaning of democracy.

The Tripura chief minister made this statement while speaking on the recent violence in West Bengal during the panchayat elections in the state.

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha called upon the BJP workers to engage with TMC supporters in the state and inform them about the violence that unfolded during the panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The poll violence during the panchayat elections in West Bengal resulted in the tragic loss of as many as 19 lives.

“It is crucial for you to visit households of TMC supporters and enlighten them about the incidents that occurred in West Bengal,” Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha told BJP workers from the state.

The Tripura CM stated: “During the panchayat elections in West Bengal, as many as 18 individuals lost their lives. The leaders of TMC should come to Tripura to comprehend the essence of democracy.”

“We firmly believe in conducting elections peacefully without resorting to hooliganism,” asserted Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha.

“We witnessed their (TMC) disregard for human life in the past when they targeted innocent civilians and our party workers,” said Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha.

He further said: “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee should come to Tripura to learn how elections can be conducted peacefully.”

“In the 2023 assembly elections in Tripura, the state set a remarkable precedent by holding elections without any violence or disruptions. The election period in Tripura was smooth and trouble-free,” said CM Saha.