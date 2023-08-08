GUWAHATI: The Assam Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Tuesday (August 08), staged a massive protest in front of the office of the Kamrup Metropolitan district commissioner (DC) in protest against the rise of prices of essential commodities including medicines.

The protest was led by Assam TMC chief and former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora.

Hundreds of workers and supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led party raised slogans, slamming the BJP-led government in Assam accusing the party of being unable to control the unabated inflation.

The protestors raised slogans like, “bazaar mein samaan ka aag barabar daam, jai Shri Ram, jai Shri Ram.”

Barricades were placed at the protest site by the police to stop the protestors from storming into the district commissioner’s office.

The protestors and police also engaged in a scuffle as the protest turned violent.

Speaking to media persons, Ripun Bora said, “Inflation has stumped the common man. The BJP in the run-up to the 2014 general elections had promised that if the party comes to power then it will check price rise. Riding on the commitment, the saffron party came to power. Even after being in power for nine years, the party has done nothing to control inflation.”

Also read: Assam police personnel accused of torturing 80-year-old father, keeps him in cowshed

“Not only essential items, the BJP-led government has increased the prices of medicines by 20 per cent. Earlier, the common people were suffering due the rise of essential commodities, and now, they will die for being unable to afford to buy medicines. Is this BJP’s sabka saath sabka bikash’,” questioned Assam TMC chief.

Several protestors, including Bora, were detained by the police and taken to the nearby Latasil police station.

Discussion over the state of inflation in the country by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began on Tuesday (August 08) and will continue for the next three days.

The MPC is a six member body with three nominees each from the RBI and the central government and is charged with the responsibility to maintain price stability in the country.

The RBI Governor will announce the meeting outcome on Thursday (August 10).

The recent sharp rise in prices of essential commodities and the July rate hike by the US Fed are the two major questions which the MPC will take into account before deciding on policy rates.

All eyes are now set on what the RBI decides about the country’s inflation and growth trajectory.