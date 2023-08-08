AGARTALA: The election commission of India (ECI), on Tuesday (August 08), announced date of by-elections for Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies in Tripura.

Both the constituencies fall under the Sepahijala district of Tripura.

The ECI stated that by-election in these two assembly constituencies of Tripura will be held on September 5.

The seats fell vacant following the demise of Boxanagar MLA Samsul Haque of CPI-M and resignation of union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur seat in Tripura.

The ECI said that it has decided to hold by-elections to fill up vacant seats in seven assembly constituencies of six states – Jharkhand, Kerala, Tripura, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8.