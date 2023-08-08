Agartala: Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including two women and three children, were arrested by police at Dharmanagar in Tripura’s North district on Monday.

The arrests were made based on confidential information received by the police. It has been revealed that these individuals had entered India illegally in 2020 for employment purposes and had been residing in Bangalore since then.

The suspects, hailing from the Rajbari and Cox’s Bazar regions of Bangladesh, were taken into custody upon their attempt to leave the state via the Humsafar Express train.

Among those arrested are Karta Mohammad Liton Sheikh (35), his wife Fatema Begum (28), along with their two children, all residents of Ratodanga in Bangladesh. The other family includes Karta Mohammad Mamun Rashid (21), his wife Aziza Begum (19), and their child, who are from Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh.

Police said the group entered Dharmanagar through Kailashahar in the Unakoti district, with the intent of returning to Bangladesh through the assistance of brokers. However, law enforcement agencies acted on confidential information and apprehended the individuals in Dharmanagar itself.

A case has been registered against the seven Bangladeshi citizens at the Dharmanagar police station, as investigations continue.