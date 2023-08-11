Guwahati: Three Assam Police personnel were arrested for alleged bribery by the Vigilance & Anti-Corruption sleuths in Morigaon.

As per sources, the accused cops were posted at the Laharighat Police Station in Morigaon district.

The accused include one Sub-Inspector (SI) and two Constables of the Laharighat Police Station.

They were identified as SI Mukundra Upadhay, Constables Mizanul Haque and Hirak Jyoti Deka.

They were arrested based on allegations that SI Mukundra Upadhyay had demanded Rs 1 Lakh for resolving a case.

The person who was asked for the money, unwilling to pay up, approached the anti-corruption department.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were apprehended while accepting Rs 20,000.

While the demand was made by the SI, the constables were arrested as they too were part of the case.

The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption in a tweet wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed ABC Mizanul Haque of Lahorighat PS for accepting Rs.20000/- as bribe in conspiracy with SI(UB) Mukundra Upadhyay for granting bail in a case.”