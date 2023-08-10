DIMAPUR: The Nagaland State Human Rights Commission (NSHRC), on its second day of visit to police stations and jails in Dimapur, inspected the west police station, women’s police station and district jail.

The NSHRC team, led by chairperson Songkhumpchung Serto, conducted the inspections on Wednesday.

According to an official report on Thursday, during the inspection of the women’s police station, a large number of missing reports were found, prompting the NSHRC to suggest installation of CCTV cameras at transit points in Nagaland.

During the inspection of the district jail, concerns were raised about the need for an overhead tank for improved bathroom facilities and the necessity for a “dedicated” dining hall.

The delegation emphasised the importance of segregating inmates and providing humane treatment to ensure that they are treated as individuals rather than as mere prisoners.

The team also highlighted the requirement for additional vehicles at the west police station to address emergencies effectively.

On the drug issue in Nagaland, Serto observed that the state’s location as a gateway to the golden triangle makes it susceptible to drug-related problems.

He affirmed the NSHRC’s commitment to improving jail facilities, enhancing police stations, and safeguarding individuals’ human rights.

In its first leg of inspection on August 8, the NSHRC team visited the central jail and east police station in Dimapur to get a first-hand account of the prevalent conditions and the state of the prisoners lodged.

Serto said the NSHRC came into existence in the month of March.

He asserted the commission is committed to protecting human rights and seeing that the authorities who are responsible for protecting human rights do protect humans.

He said if the authority fails to take timely action to prevent violation of human rights, the rights panel can take up those cases against those authorities.

Serto added that the team’s visit was to acquaint themselves in understanding the working conditions and system, to know if required steps are taken to prevent violation of human rights and also to see whether there are required preparations for protection of human rights.

Pointing that many people come and complain against the police for alleged violation of human rights, he said the visit was also aimed at assessing whether the police stations and jails have the infrastructure required to function effectively and whether they have adequate strength and resources and also to see how the inmates are treated.