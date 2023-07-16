AGARTALA: In a significant operation, Tripura police seized ganja worth over Rs 5 lakh from Chakmaghat area under Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district.

Late on Saturday (July 15) night police personnel in Tripura recovered the illicit substance during a routine inspection.

Police sources informed that they received a tip-off regarding a container truck with the registration number WB61B7248 parked in Saalbagan Chakmaghat, under the jurisdiction of Mungiakami police station in Teliamura, Tripura.

“We found the truck suspicious and upon inspection we recovered 70 packets of ganja, weighing a total of 140 kg. The contraband was concealed in a secret compartment underneath the truck’s body,” stated the Tripura police official.

The estimated market value of the seized ganja consignment is approximately Rs 5.60 lakh.

A specific case has been registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of the culprits involved in this illegal activity, assured Tripura police.