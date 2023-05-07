KOHIMA: As many as 676 residents, hailing from Nagaland, were evacuated from violence-hit Manipur.

The evacuated Nagaland residents were evacuated from Manipur on Sunday (May 07).

The civilians were evacuated and brought to Kohima from Manipur following a joint operation by personnel of Assam Rifles and Nagaland police.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has expressed happiness on the “safe return of people from Nagaland”.

“I express my appreciation to all those involved in coordinating the process and to the paramilitary forces, especially the Assam Rifles for partnering with the state government in ensuring the return of our people from Manipur,” said Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio.

“In a meticulously planned and executed multi-agency rescue operation led by a Brigadier from Kohima-based Assam Rifles Inspector General Action Request (IGAR) Headquarters involving movement over two days, the safe evacuation process that commenced yesterday has been completed today,” an official statement stated.

It added: “A total of 676 Naga civilians were safely brought to the confines of their loved ones today afternoon.”

Meanwhile, security forces have rescued around 23,000 civilians thus far, who have been given shelter at military garrisons across Manipur.

At least 54 people have lost their lives in the violence that broke out in Manipur since May 03, according to officials.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju recently said the violence that erupted in Manipur is “very unfortunate” and the government is taking necessary steps and all possible steps.