DIMAPUR: Kohima police manning the Khuzama inter-state check gate seized around 630 grams heroin from a vehicle on Wednesday and arrested two persons in this connection.

This was stated by Kohima district executive force PRO in a release on Thursday.

The value of the contraband in the national market is estimated to be around Rs 88 lakh.

The release said the police while conducting routine checking intercepted a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number NL-01AE-0920 and recovered the contraband concealed in 50 soap cases.

The vehicle was bound for Dimapur from Senapati in Manipur.

The vehicle has also been seized.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Khuzama police station.

In another incident on Wednesday, Dimapur police apprehended three persons for demanding money from a shop at Blue Hill bus stand area in Dimapur.

The three were apprehended near Manipur State Transport at Khermahal area while they were headed towards Khermahal.

Two country-made .22 pistols, along with six live. 22 rounds were recovered from them, Dimapur DCP (crime) said in a release on Thursday.

