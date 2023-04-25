IMPHAL: An interstate drugs dealer, who was involved in supplying contraband for the past 15 months, has been arrested in Manipur.

3.5 kg of high-quality heroin worth around Rs 30 crore in the international market was seized by the police in Manipur from the drugs smuggler.

A car bearing West Bengal registration number, one mobile handset, and some incriminating documents have also been recovered from him.

Three of his accomplices managed to escape from the spot when the police launched the operation in the northern part of Imphal city in Manipur.

Acting on a tip, a team of the Imphal West District police station in Manipur conducted an operation and intercepted a car at Sanglakpam about 4 km from Imphal in Manipur.

After extensively searching the vehicle, the Manipur police arrested the alleged drugs dealer and recovered 3.51 kg of heroin concealed in 265 soap cases.

The arrested person has been identified as Md Samir (23) from Lilong village in Manipur.

Upon his interrogation, police established that the drugs was to be transported to West Bengal, but it was intercepted on NH 102 Imphal-Dimapur road.