Guwahati: The Karbi Anglong police intercepted a truck that had entered Assam from the neighbouring state of Manipur.

The police seized 116 soap boxes from the truck which were found to contain 1.3 kg of heroin hidden in the tarpaulin of the vehicle.

Two individuals, Azizul Haque and Dildar Hussain, were arrested by the police in connection to the case.

Also Read: Assam: Angkita Dutta expelled from Congress for “anti-party activities”

The police following the arrest have initiated an investigation into the issue.

Earlier, a suspected drug peddler was injured in police firing in Kaliabor of Nagaon district in Assam after he allegedly tried to flee from police custody.

As per sources, the accused identified as Saddam Hussain was arrested on Friday night based on inputs of his involvement in drug peddling. He was arrested from the Samaguri area based on the inputs.

Also Read: Inhumanity of highest order: Gauhati high court slams Assam government for ‘inhuman’ conditions in Hojai rehabilitation camp

Later in the night, he was shifted to the Missa area of Kaliabor after he allegedly told the police that he had drugs hidden in a hideout.

Later at around 1 am, the police claimed that the accused tried to flee from custody and they had to resort to “controlled firing” to stop him.

Also Read: Assam: Police constable shoots self dead in Behali

The accused was hit on the leg and was detained again. However, how the accused escaped from police custody is still not known.

He is currently under medical observation.