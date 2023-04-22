Guwahati: In a latest political development, Assam Youth Congress chief Angkita Dutta has been expelled from Congress for six years.

As per reports, Angkita Dutta has been expelled for her “anti-party” activities.

She was expelled from the primary membership but it is not yet clear if she was suspended or removed from her presidential post in the state Youth Congress.

She earlier accused Indian Youth Congress leadership including its president Srinivas BV of harassing and abusing her.

Also Read: Assam: Another “drug peddler” injured in police firing in Nagaon

She had even filed a police complaint against the leadership.

Dutta alleged that Srinivas made sexist comments, used abusive language, and mentally harassed her.

She also claimed that he threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about him to the high office bearers.

Also Read: Inhumanity of highest order: Gauhati high court slams Assam government for ‘inhuman’ conditions in Hojai rehabilitation camp

Dutta recounted an incident at a Chhattisgarh hotel where Srinivas allegedly held her arm, pushed and pulled her, and used slang words to threaten her.

Though she informed the party’s high office bearers, no action was taken against Srinivas.

Srinivas BV had also sent a criminal defamation notice to Angkita Dutta, accusing her of using “utterly unparliamentary, undignified, defamatory, malicious words” against him.