Dimapur: The Nagaland government launched the Tele-Mental Health and Neuroscience (Tele-MANAS) initiative to bolster mental health support in the state.

Dr Ritu Thurr, mission director, National Health Mission, launched the programme at the State Mental Health Institute in Kohima on Tuesday.

Thurr highlighted the comprehensive nature of mental health that encompasses emotional, psychological, and social well-being. He said mental health extends to thinking patterns, emotions, behaviour, stress management, relationships, and decision-making.

He explained that Tele-MANAS strives to bridge the gap between mental health services by offering remote access to mental health professionals.

He said through technology-driven mental health services, Tele-MANAS aims to minimise the stigma attached to seeking mental health support.

The initiative facilitates early identification of mental health issues, enabling timely intervention and care, he added.

Thurr expressed optimism that the programme, with its existing resources and strategic implementation, would foster improvements in mental health while challenging societal stigmas. The initiative’s launch aligns with advancing research and innovation within the mental health domain, he said.

Dr Nuvotso Khesoh, senior medical officer, State Mental Health Institute, emphasised the ubiquity of mental health challenges and underscored mental illness as a leading contributor to ill health and disability worldwide.

Khesoh outlined the far-reaching economic consequences of mental health issues and stressed the urgency of accessible, affordable, and convenient care. He noted that tele mental health services fill this crucial gap by offering quality care to remote areas.

Suyimtenla Jamir, deputy director, National Mental Health Programme, spoke on the success of Tele-MANAS nationally. She said over 200,000 calls were reportedly received on the toll-free helpline since its launch in October 2022. She identified prevalent mental health challenges in Nagaland as exam stress, addiction, unemployment, and lack of family support.

As the initiative expands, it integrates with eSanjeevani, a user-friendly platform, facilitating video consultations, fostering inclusivity and compassion in mental health care.