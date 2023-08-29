GUWAHATI: Vajpayee Bhawan, the headquarters of the ruling BJP at Basistha, has turned into an epicentre of a cash-for-job scam, Assam Trinamool Youth Congress (ATYC) president Bandip Dutta said here on Tuesday.

“The arrest of BJP leaders Trishna Sarma, Anuraag Chaliha, Diban Deka, and Santanu Pujari has exposed that there was a cash-for-job scam in the recruitment of third-grade and fourth-grade jobs in various government departments, for which the state government has conducted a massive recruitment drive in the last year. A section of the leaders was running the racket despite the tall claims made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of a free and fair recruitment process,” Dutta said while addressing a press conference here.

The cash-for-job scam was unearthed following the suicide of a senior BJP leader, Indrani Tahbildar after her intimate photo went viral on social media. Her intimate photo was made viral by a section of unemployed youths from whom money was taken promising them jobs.

“Now, many leaders of the BJP are under the scanner of the city police. This has exposed the present state of corruption-free administration under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Dutta said.

Dutta further alleged that the recovery of fake job exam identity cards by police from the house of BJP leaders and the revelation of truth on a collection of money for giving jobs to the youths has reflected the honesty and sincerity of the party and the government to provide a clean administration to the people as expected from the BJP.

“We also noticed that there was a transparent probe into the job scam during the regime of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Police were able to arrest the culprits of the APSC scam and SI paper leak scam. But under the regime of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, there is no move for the arrest of the real culprits involved in the scam. The main accused of the APSC scam, Rakesh Paul, was also released by the court,” he said.

“In this way, Sarbananda Sonowal became a hero of the state, while Himanta Biswa Sarma has turned into a jatiya khalnayak (national villain) of the state,” he further said.

He also demanded that the government reveal the names of the top guns of the BJP who were involved in the cash-for-job scam.