IMPHAL: The one-day assembly session in Manipur concluded with having lasted for less than 30 minutes.

This session of the Manipur assembly was the first since ethnic clashes and large-scale violence broke out in the state on May 3.

However, the Manipur assembly session was wrapped under 30 minutes without any business.

The one-day Manipur assembly session was adjourned sine die soon after proceedings began with opposition MLAs targeting the Biren Singh-led BJP government over the violence in the state.

The Congress MLAs protested against the state government inside the House holding placards that read “Save Democracy”.

Notably, the Congress demanded extension of the assembly session by five days, which, however, was turned down, by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs, who have been demanding a “separate administration” for the tribals in the state skipped the Manipur assembly session.

Six of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs had applied for leave from the one-day Manipur assembly session on August 29.

Earlier, former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh had said that the one-day assembly session in the state on August 29 was an “eyewash and not in public interest”.

Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh had said, “Since holding an assembly session before September 02 is a constitutional obligation, the one-day session was called.”

The one-day Manipur assembly session was attended by 50 MLAs, including the 10 Naga legislators.