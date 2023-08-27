IMPHAL: The Manipur Congress has taken pot-shots at the BJP government over the current crisis in this state.

Former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh said that the upcoming one-day assembly session in the state on August 29 is an “eyewash and not in public interest”.

Speaking to the media in Imphal, former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh said, “Since holding an assembly session before September 02 is a constitutional obligation, the one-day session was called.”

The former Manipur chief minister made this statement after attending a meeting of the business advisory committee (BAC) on Saturday (August 26).

“I suggested the BAC to extend the assembly session for at least five days, keeping in mind the ongoing crisis in the state,” Singh said.

“Holding an assembly session for just one day is just an eyewash. It is not in public interest,” said former Manipur chief minister and Congress veteran Okram Ibobi Singh.