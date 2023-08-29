Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam worsened further on Tuesday with a total of 3,07,489 people in 756 villages across 21 districts being affected by the deluge.

The affected districts are Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kokrakhar, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Tamulpur and Udalguri.

Lakhimpur remains the worst-affected district where 71,889 people have been affected, followed by Majuli (47,163), Golaghat (40,921), Biswanath (37,420), Darrang (27,941), Sivasagar (21,754) and Dhemaji (20,352).

A total of 698 people have been taking shelter in 91 relief camps set up by the respective district administrations across nine affected districts of the state.

Also Read: Assam: Vajpayee Bhawan becoming epicentre of cash-for-job scam, says TMC

The deluge has also affected over 21,591 hectares of cropland in the affected districts. Altogether, 2,69,633 livestock and poultry have also been affected by the floods.

Scores of houses, roads, bridges and other infrastructures have been damaged and embankments breached in several districts.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES), district administration and volunteers of the Aapda Mitra have been carrying out the rescue and relief operations.

Also Read: Assam: Fake currency racket busted in Guwahati, two held with FICN worth Rs 10 lakh

Meanwhile, the river Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level mark at Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Guwahati, Tezpur and Jorhat’s Neamatighat.

On the other hand, the Beki River is flowing above the danger level mark at Road Bridge in Barpeta, rivers Disang at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar, Dikhou at Sivasagar and Subansiri at Badatighat in Lakhimpur district.