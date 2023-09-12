AIZAWL: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old worker from Tripura was killed and one other injured in a landslide that occurred at a road construction site in Serchhip district of Mizoram on Monday (September 10).

The incident site is located about 122 km from Mizoram capital Aizawl.

The landslide occurred at around 12:30 pm at Keitum village in Serchhip district of Mizoram, police informed.

The deceased worker from Tripura has been identified as Dhahan John Reang.

The landslide took place when Reang and other workers were working at the site of widening of a national highway under National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), Mizoram police said.

While Reang died on the spot, the injured person was taken to Serchhip district hospital in Mizoram and is out of danger, they said.

The body of Reang was sent to his village in North Tripura district after a post-mortem was done at Serchhip hospital in Mizoram.