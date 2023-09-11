Agartala: Chief Minister Manik Saha affirmed on Monday that the current state government remains unwavering in its commitment to advancing education in Tripura.

“The government is leaving no stone unturned to elevate the overall standard of education and is persistently striving to provide students with top-tier learning experiences. It is imperative for teachers to actively contribute towards this objective,” he asserted.

Saha made these remarks while inaugurating an exhibition and competition focused on creating affordable teaching resources across all districts.

The event was organized by the Department of Elementary Education and took place at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala on Monday.

During the inauguration, Dr. Saha discussed the implementation of Nipun projects.

He underscored that the realization of the primary goal of the Nipun project across the entire state would pave the way for a revitalized Tripura.

“This endeavour will turn the aspiration of ‘Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura’ into tangible reality. It falls upon the teachers to shoulder the responsibility of manifesting this vision. They play a pivotal role in the Nipun project, introducing innovative concepts and incorporating sports-based education into the school curriculum”, he said.

He further added, “Tripura is replete with untapped talent, and its future holds great promise. The state government has launched a multitude of programs geared towards providing students with a high-quality education. Furthermore, various other initiatives have been set in motion for the advancement of education.”