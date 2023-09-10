AIZAWL: With Mizoram assembly elections slated to be held later this year, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has ‘finalised’ its candidates for 38 out of 40 assembly constituencies, a party leader said on Sunday (September 10).

The meeting of the MNF nomination committee on Saturday (September 09) finalised 38 candidates and put on hold two assembly constituencies – Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats, the leader said.

The incumbent MLA for Chalfilh is the current speaker of the Mizoram assembly Lalrinliana Sailo of the ruling MNF, while Lalchhuanthanga of the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) is the incumbent MLA of Aizawl south-II seat.

It is not certain whether or not Lalrinliana Sailo will be fielded by the MNF, highly placed sources informed.

The MNF nomination committee also decided to field debutant Lalremruata Chhangte (36) in Hrangturzo seat as incumbent MLA and Mizoram home minister Lalchamliana decided not to contest this time, the sources said.

Chhangte, who is a former student leader, had previously served as the vice president MNF youth wing.

Earlier, the ZPM had declared its candidates for 39 assembly constituencies except Chakma dominated Tuichawng seat.

Sources also said that Congress will also soon finalise candidates for the Mizoram assembly elections 2023.

The upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram is expected to be a triangular fight among the ruling MNF, ZPM and Congress.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram assembly are due later this year and the present term will come to an end on December 17.

In the present assembly, the MNF has 27 members, ZPM -6, Congress-5 and BJP has one member

Dr K Beichhua, who resigned as a minister in December last year and was later expelled from the MNF said he will join the BJP before the Mizoram assembly elections.