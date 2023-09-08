AIZAWL: Mizoram tourism minister Robert Romawia Royte said that India’s G20 Presidency reflects strong Indian leadership on the global platform.

The Mizoram minister asserted that India’s G20 presidency is a testimony of India becoming a global player.

Royte said that India’s G20 presidency brought a paradigm shift in governance and people’s outlook in Mizoram.

He said that Mizoram is reaping the fruit of India’s G20 presidency.

Royte said that India’s G20 presidency has a deep reflection in Mizoram tourism sector.

He said that under Mizoram Responsible Tourism Policy, tourism clubs are being launched in various colleges of the state.

He was speaking during an Awareness Programme on India’s G20 presidency at Akashvani Aizawl campus in Mizoram on Friday (September 08).

Director and cluster head of Akashvani Mizoram, DR Lalropuia highlighted the importance of preserving and protecting the environment.

He said that it is the duty and responsibility of one and all to protect the environment to have a better future for mankind.

Flagging the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”, he said, the global family has a shared future for which the protection of land, river, and environment is the need of the hour.

The program was organized by Akashvani Aizawl.