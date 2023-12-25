AIZAWL: Free taxi rides galore in Aizawl – the capital of Mizoram – during Christmas.

This free taxi service has been initiated by some taxi drivers in Aizawl city of Mizoram.

This service has been initiated in a bid to “uphold their (Mizo community of Mizoram) culture of giving by performing acts of kindness and generosity from the heart, with no expectation of reward”.

Mizoram CM assures inclusive government for people of state on Christmas eve

Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma has assured the people of the state of an inclusive government on the eve of Christmas.

In his customary address on the eve of Christmas, CM Lalduhoma appealed the people Mizoram to promote peace and brotherhood during this festive season.

The Mizoram chief minister also said that his government has initiated efforts to curb the menace of drugs in the Northeast state.

“Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas filled with love and joy,” said Mizoram CM Lalduhoma.

The Mizoram CM added: “As we approach the New Year, may it be a time of renewed hope, unity, and prosperity for our great nation.”

“Together, let’s embrace the opportunities that lie ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, every small and major establishments in Mizoram, including schools, churches and markets have been decked up on the occasion of Christmas.

Moreover, security has been beefed up across Mizoram to prevent any untoward incident during the Christmas festivities.