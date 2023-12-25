Imphal: Extending Christmas greetings to people across the globe, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki tribes, urged for peace and unity during this festive season.

In a statement, President Ch Ajang Khongsai acknowledged the current state of war and agony faced by many, and expressed hope that the “spirit of Christmas fill their hearts with peace, happiness, and hope for the future.”

Recognizing the unifying power of the holiday, Khongsai emphasized the importance of “values that bind us together as a community, compassion, and unity.”

He further stated, “May the light of Christmas illuminate our hearts with unwavering hope for a better tomorrow, where Justice is free and our women and children do not weep no more.”

It may be mentioned that Manipur has seen severe clashes since May this year.

During the clashes, at least 160 people lost their lives while 60000 were displaced.

Although the situation has improved in the state, there are still some isolated incidents being reported from the state.