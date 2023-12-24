Imphal: Armed miscreants allegedly destroyed medical equipment worth Rs 45 lakh in Kangpokpi, Manipur on Sunday.

The targeted equipment, including an ultrasound machine, was being transported in a private van from Guwahati to Imphal.

The van was intercepted near the district headquarters by the armed men, who then set the equipment on fire at the Thomas ground.

This incident occurred amidst a district-wide shutdown called by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, demanding the withdrawal of the government’s decision to resume bus services in the wake of recent ethnic clashes between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities.

It may be mentioned that some outfits are opposing the resumption of bus services, viewing it as an attempt to downplay the ongoing tensions in the state.

They had earlier called for a 24-hour shutdown on Saturday, which was extended for another day on Sunday.