Guwahati: The collective call of church bodies to hold the coming Christmas in a low-key manner given the ongoing ethnic conflict besieging Manipur has put the festivity spirit stifled even as many prayed for peace in the trouble-torn state.

Given the impulsive situation in which the cries of the bereaved families and those whose houses and properties were destroyed in the strife reverberated across the state, many devout Christians said this Christmas would be about caring and giving for the victims.

Unlike the previous years, this time a mild yuletide air envelopes the hill districts and some Christian pockets in the state’s Imphal valley.

The pastor of Tangkhul Baptist Church Rev Khayaipam Khamrang said that this year’s Christmas will be different from other years.

“While there will be community celebrations during our service on the evening of the 24th and 25th morning, we have encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting, instead use their resources to help those who are marginalised in the current crisis and those in need,” Rev Khayaipam said.

“With this, they hope that celebrating Christmas this year will be about sharing, caring for others and less about ourselves, all in the name of Jesus Christ,” he added.

Echoing Khayaipam, a Christian from Nagaram in Imphal, Thuireisang Singlai said that this Christmas has not been that great because there has been a conflict between some of our communities.

“Last year, it was pretty amazing because all of us were united and celebrated as one. But this year, due to the current situation, we are unable to have a grand festival. I hope all of us can come together as one and figure out a solution and live together in peace like before,” Thuireisang said.

The impact of the strife has also hit the X-Mas gift outlets in Imphal as one of them quipped “We used to do a brink sale during Christmas but this year, we could sell only 25 per cent of what was sold last year. I hope the situation will improve soon.”

Extending its Christmas greetings, the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MNYO) expressed heartfelt wishes for peace among the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities.

MYNO urged everyone to build bridges of friendship, fostering harmony across Manipur’s diverse cultures. Athot Keitang, MNYO’s President, affirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting peace and goodwill, not just during the festive season but year-round.

A few days ago, the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) had called upon the heads of denominational churches and Christians of the state to celebrate the ensuing Christmas in a low-key manner in the spirit of peace, forgiveness, love and unity.