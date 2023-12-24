IMPHAL: Manipur government is mulling to produce 16,826.92 kg of tea for generating Rs 72 crore in revenue in tea plantations an alternative to illegal poppy cultivation in the state.

This was informed by an official source on Sunday (December 24).

The Manipur government is preparing to implement a scheme about the viability of large-scale plantations of tea in the hills of the state as an alternative to illegal poppy plantations.

Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey has asked chief minister N Biren Singh whether a proposal for a private tea company could be translated into reality.

The governor’s initiative came after a team of Macley Tea India Private Limited led by Milan Koijam called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan and briefed her about the viability of large-scale plantation of tea in Manipur.

Milan Koijam informed the governor that tea plantations can be taken up in Manipur and also can be an alternative to poppy cultivation which has become a big issue in the state.

The director said the target is to produce 16,826.92 kg of tea by converting 7500 hectares of poppy cultivation areas into tea plantations to generate Rs 72 crore revenues.

The governor appreciated their proposal and asked them to submit a detailed project proposal to Raj Bhavan and also to the government so that it can be discussed and implemented, if possible.

Meckle Tea India Private Limited, Manipur’s proposal for a large-scale tea plantation in the state as an alternative to a poppy plantation was discussed in the meeting of the governor and chief minister at the Raj Bhavan on December 22, 2023.

The CM appreciated the governor for her efforts and assured that the government would consider the proposal made by Meckle Tea India Private Limited, Manipur for a large-scale tea plantation as an alternative to poppy cultivation in the state.