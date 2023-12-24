Aizawl: The Mizoram Government on Saturday sounded alert as JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 cases increased in the country.

State health minister Lalrinpuii on Saturday appealed to the people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 appropriate Behaviour (CAB) especially during the festive season to prevent the spread of the new variant in the state.

Although Mizoram has overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in the past, the virus continues to exist in different parts of the world, she said.

The new variant called JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 has now spread to around 40 countries, including India after it was first detected in the United States and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified it as a “Variant of Interest,” she said.

Even though no JN.1 sub-variant case has been detected in the state and there is nothing to panic about as of now, adherence to CAB is very important to every individual, she said.

The health minister urged the people to re-adhere to CAB and maintain social distancing, wear face masks and wash hands regularly to prevent the transmission of the virus.

Recently, the Centre advised all states to enforce more stringent public health measures to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, as a surge in infections has been reported in certain states, especially Kerala.