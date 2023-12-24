Christmas in the Northeast India is a feast of unique flavors which is beyond dazzling decorations and joyous carols. Each state brings its own special dishes to the table, from Mizoram’s earthy “chhangphen” to Nagaland’s hearty “pork with bamboo shoot stew.” Meghalaya joins the party with flavorful “jadoh” and tender “tungrymbai”. Christmas here is a delicious journey, a chance to savor the variety of tradition in every bite.

Here’s a peek into some special food items that tantalize taste buds during this festive season in each state:

Mizoram:

· Chhangphen is a steamed pork dish, cooked with tender bamboo shoot, is a Christmastime must-have.

· Thuamtute is a fermented bamboo dish that adds a tangy twist to the Christmas feast withput which Christmas is not complete in Mizoram.

Nagaland:

· Pork with bamboo shoot stew: This hearty stew is a winter warmer, perfect for the chilly Christmas season. Tender chunks of pork simmered with bamboo shoot and spices create a comforting and flavorful dish.

· Aksi (rice beer): This homemade rice beer is a traditional beverage enjoyed during Christmas feasts and social gatherings. Its slightly sweet and fermented taste adds a festive touch to the celebrations.

Meghalaya:

· Jadoh: This flavorful rice dish, cooked with meat and vegetables, is a staple in Meghalayan Christmas feasts. The combination of spices, herbs, and tender meat creates a delightful and filling meal.

· Tungrymbai: This steamed pork dish is another popular Christmas item in Meghalaya. The pork is marinated in spices and herbs, then steamed to perfection, resulting in a juicy and flavorful dish.