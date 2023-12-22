In the magnificent Northeastern hills, a different kind of wine story unfolds. Here, in the ancestral lands of diverse tribes, the vine surrenders its starring role to a vibrant tapestry of local fruits, rice, and time-honored traditions.

North East India has a long history of wine manufacturing. People residing especially in the hilly areas of the region, has a long history of wine manufacturing using locally available ingredients.

The region has the potential to increase its market share in the Wine Market in the long run.

We have listed the most loved local wine brands of the region for you this Christmas:

Dark Knight: Distilled, aged, and bottled in Assam, Dark Knight is perhaps the most prominent whiskey brand from the Northeast. Created by whiskey expert John McDougall, it boasts a smooth, smoky character with hints of fruit and spice, drawing inspiration from the rugged terrain and indigenous ingredients of the region.

Sekmai: Hailing from Manipur, local wine product SEKMAI is a unique blend of malted barley and black rice grown in the foothills of the Himalayas. This gives it a distinctive flavor profile, marked by notes of honey, ginger, and a touch of citrus.

Naga Warrior: Inspired by the warrior spirit of the Naga people, this Nagaland-born whiskey is known for its bold, intense character. Made with locally sourced barley and spring water, it offers a fiery taste with hints of oak and spice.

Brahmaputra Gold: Named after the mighty Brahmaputra River, this Assamese whiskey promises a refined and elegant experience. Crafted from six-row barley aged in oak barrels, it presents a smooth, well-rounded flavor with a hint of vanilla and caramel.

Champwine: Though Mizoram is officially a dry state, several vineyards in the hilly countryside whose grapes are the source of local wine brand Champwine, set up by the Government in 2007.