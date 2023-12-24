Aizawl: The Excise and Narcotics Department in Mizoram seized 1 lakh methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 1.27 crore in two separate operations.

Two individuals from Tripura have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

Acting on a tip, the department conducted a search operation in Aizawl on Saturday.

Also Read: Assam Tech City deadlock: Bank of Maharashtra slaps Rs 2.81 crore penalty on AMTRON

They intercepted a Mahindra Scorpio and upon inspection, discovered 20,000 methamphetamine tablets hidden inside the vehicle.

Further investigation led to the unearthing of an additional 80,000 tablets, bringing the total haul to a staggering 1 lakh.

Also Read: Assam: Youth killed after wall collapsed in Guwahati

The seized tablets have an estimated street value of Rs 1.27 crore.

Litan Nama (28) and Jakir Hussain (23), both residents of Tripura’s Sepahijala district, have been apprehended for their involvement in the smuggling operation.