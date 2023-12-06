Shillong: President of United Democratic Party (UDP) Metbah Lyngdoh declined to comment on the party’s candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Meghalaya, citing ongoing deliberations.

He emphasized that the final list of candidates is yet to be determined and requires further consultation.

“While I can confirm that the UDP will field candidates, the responsibility of finalizing their names rests with the State Legislature Committee”, Lyngdoh stated.

He further added that the UDP will hold discussions with the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) regarding the matter, as both parties are collaborating for the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be mentioned that the National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) in Meghalaya have officially decided to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections separately, a source said.

The decision comes after the NPP, the leading partner in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coalition, announced its candidates for the polls.

The UDP had previously stated that it was open to the idea of fielding a common candidate with the NPP.

However, the NPP’s decision to announce its candidates has led to the UDP deciding to go its way, a source stated.

Sources said that four to five names are being considered and soon a decision will be made.