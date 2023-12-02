GUWAHATI: Former chief executive member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) and a prominent leader of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Mohet Hojai on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a program in Haflong, Assam.

Hojai joined the saffron party hardly one and a half months after he was released from the Guwahati Central Jail in connection with the Rs 1000 crore terror funding scam.

Hojai is also likely to contest the upcoming NCHAC elections from the West Maibang Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) seat.

“It’s my new birth. I will work for the interest of the party. If the party gives me the ticket, I will contest from West Maibang MAC constituency in the upcoming poll,” Hojai told media after joining the saffron party in a mass joining programme in Haflong on Saturday.

Also Read: Assam: Three drivers abducted by armed miscreants in Dima Hasao

Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, State Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa, MP Horensing Bey, CEM Debolal Gorlosa, chairperson Ranu Langthasa, office bearers of Dima Hasao District BJP were also present in the programme.

Hojai was released from jail on October 19, this year.

On 19 May 2017, Hojai was convicted by the Special NIA Court in connection with the Rs 1000 crore scam in which a major portion of the development fund allotted to NCHAC was diverted to a terror group to wage war against the nation.

Also Read: Assam: Timber poacher arrested in Lekhapani

However, on August 11 2023, the Gauhati High Court nullified the NIA Court’s order and acquitted Hojai and all 14 accused.

Mohet Hojai was arrested by the city police from Haflong on May 29, 2009, and later brought to Guwahati city.

Later the case was transferred to the NIA, who took Hojai in their custody on June 9, 2009.

On October 19, 2010, the NIA filed the chargesheet before the court in connection with the case.