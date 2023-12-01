SHILLONG: The BJP is ready to give a “red carpet welcome” to former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma and Shillong MP Vincent Pala, if the duo decides to join the saffron party.

This was stated by senior Meghalaya BJP leader and MLA from South Shillong constituency Sanbor Shullai.

While, Mukul Sangma – the former Meghalaya chief minister – is the top TMC leader in the state, Vincent Pala is the MP from Shillong Look Sabha constituency and president of the state unit of the Congress.

“If Sangma and Pala are willing to come and join the BJP, we will ensure that they are given a red carpet welcome because both are very seasoned political leaders of the state,” the Meghalaya BJP MLA said.

Earlier, former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma has rubbished the reports and speculations about possibilities of him joining the BJP.

Dismissing the reports and speculations, former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma said that it’s an “old and long story”.

He said such reports and speculations has been around since 2014.

“I can be bold and frank; yes, there were meetings but that was long time back. In 2019-2020, I had a series of meetings, because they (BJP) wanted to have meetings at some senior ministers level in the run-up for the 2023 general election,” the former Meghalaya CM had said.