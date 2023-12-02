Guwahati: Three drivers who were employed at a quarry in Dima Hasao, Assam were allegedly abducted on Saturday by a group of unidentified armed miscreants.

The incident took place at Joypur Aina Chara in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The gunmen also allegedly fired a few rounds in the air after entering the quarry as the labourers were loading the mined stone onto trucks.

The suspects then abducted the three drivers at gunpoint and fled from the scene.

The persons present on the site said that the gunmen took the hostages into the jungle area.

The police were informed soon after the incident.

An investigation was initiated into the matter and a search operation was launched to locate the men.

Two of the drivers abducted by the miscreants were residents of nearby Udarbond in the Cachar district, while the third was a resident of the Aina Chara area in Dima Hasao, Assam.

It is not yet clear who was behind the abduction.

The police are suspecting the involvement of some militant outfit.