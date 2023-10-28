Guwahati: A total of 181 insurgents belonging to the Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) laid down their arms on Saturday in south Assam’s Dima Hasao district, marking a significant step towards peace in the region.

The DNLA rebels surrendered their arms at a ceremony at the District Sports Association Ground in Haflong, the headquarters of Dima Hasao district.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council chief Debolal Garlosa, Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, and several ministers, top police, and civil administration officials were present at the event.

The DNLA militants deposited a huge cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-series rifles, M16 rifles, and grenades, at the ceremony.

In a statement, Sarma said that the surrender of the DNLA militants was a “historic day” for Assam and for the country.

He said that the government was committed to ensuring the development and well-being of the Dimasa people and that the DNLA cadres who had surrendered would be provided with all necessary assistance to reintegrate into society.

The DNLA was formed in 2019 and had been fighting for a separate Dimasa homeland in Assam. The group was responsible for violent incidents, including killings, abductions, and extortion.