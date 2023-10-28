GUWAHATI: BJP will win at least 11.5 seats out of 14 in Assam in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This was claimed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (October 27).

“We will win 11.5 seats,” said Assam chief minister and top BJP leader in Northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He added: “We don’t have any problem with other opposition parties sharing the remaining 2.5 seats.”

The Assam chief minister also termed the Congress and AIUDF as ‘brothers’, who will join hands after elections.

“Who will guarantee that AIUDF and Congress won’t be friends again? If the Lok Sabha results are not favourable, then Delhi (Congress headquarters) will blame the absence of alliance between the two, and they will unite again in 2026,” Sarma said.