Dimapur: The Raj Bhavan, Kohima observed the Assam Foundation Day as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme on Saturday.

Gracing the occasion, Nagaland governor La Ganesan urged the people of Nagaland and Assam to rekindle our pledge towards peace, harmony and prosperity.

He also called for cementing this age-old friendship between the two states with newfound vigour and promise to safeguard our shared values, ensuring that the spirits of unity, tolerance and acceptance continue to thrive.

The governor said both states share the same dream of a peaceful region, where everyone respects and cherishes their differences and where every dream finds its soil to grow.

He said the programme was organised to commemorate the vibrant legacy of our sister state Assam, which is affectionately referred to as the ‘Land of Red River’ and ‘Blue Hills.’

He also said the day was observed to expose the people to diverse cultures and traditions through active interaction between people of different states and UTs in India.

“The knowledge of the languages, cultures, traditions and practices of different states will lead to mutual understanding and appreciation for the diversity that is India, thereby strengthening the unity and integrity of the country,” he stated.

Ganesan noted that Assam’s illustrious history and rich culture have enriched the tapestry of our shared narrative, contributing significantly to the collective ethos of this region.

He pointed out that its pristine tea gardens, enthralling Bihu dance, and timeless Assamese literature ignite our admiration and kindle a strong bond of camaraderie between the Assamese and the Nagas.

Dr. H.N. Dutta, adviser, Sahitya Sabha Kohima, who spoke on behalf of the Assamese people residing in Nagaland, said the Assam Foundation Day is celebrated to commemorate the advent of the first Ahom kingdom in Assam.

He made mention of the first Ahom king Sukapha’s contribution to peace between Assam and its neighbouring states. He said the king maintained good relations with the Naga people.

Dutta thanked the governor for organising the programme at Raj Bhavan.

The Assamese artists performed Bihu dances, Assamese modern dances and songs during the programme. They were given certificates of appreciation by the governor.