Guwahati: A suspected poacher was arrested by the forest officials in Lakhapani in Tinsukia district of Assam as for illegally cutting trees.

As per reports, a team from the Lekhapani Forest Range arrested Ongtu Tonglim based on specific inputs.

The accused has been identified to be 26 years old and was caught as he chopped down wood.

The accused is a resident of Kharsang, Arunachal Pradesh.

He was involved in illegal tree felling in the forest reserve areas of Assam for several days.

The team also discovered a chainsaw in Ongtu Tonglim’s possession during the raid.

The suspect had allegedly been sneaking into the forests to cut down some of the protected trees as well as hunt wildlife.

An investigation is being carried out by the forest department and police to trace down his accomplices.