Guwahati: A gang of alleged imposters has been accused of extorting money from vehicles in Cachar, Assam by pretending to be police officers.

The leader of the group has been identified as Shahid Ahmed alias Moina.

He allegedly with his gang has been stopping vehicles late at night and demanding “fines” for minor infractions with no authority or legalities.

Ahmed also owns an SUV which he claims to be an “on-duty police” vehicle while trapping people on the road.

Also Read: Gauhati high court asks Assam government to review decisions passed by foreigners tribunals

As per reports, his vehicle also has police sirens to intimidate his victims.

Two accomplices usually accompany him during the illegal activities.

While returning home, one victim, who was stopped by Ahmed and his gang on November 18, 2023, was fined Rs 2,000 for having black tinted glass on his vehicle windows

Also Read: Assam: Opposition alliance fails to finalize common minimum programme at Dibrugarh

Similarly, another victim, an auto-rickshaw driver, was fined for not carrying a driving license.

The victims, upon realizing impostors had duped them, took to social media to expose the gang’s activities.

Following the social media posts, cases were registered against Ahmed and his accomplices at various police stations in the Cachar district.

The police are now investigating the matter.