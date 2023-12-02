Guwahati: The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), Guwahati has launched a direct flight service to Bangkok from the Gateway to the Northeast and Assam state capital Guwahati from Saturday (December 2).

The first flight landed at the LGBIA at 11.10 pm on Friday (December 1) with total of 56 passengers, and left at 11.40 pm for Bangkok with 97 passengers on the first day.

The flight, operated by Thai Air Asia, will be operated three-days a week- Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight will take-off from Guwahati at 11.40 pm and land in Bangkok at around 2.15 am IST.

In the future, this airline plans to provide connectivity to Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

LGBIA Chief Airport Officer (CAO), Utpal Baruah, while speaking on the occasion, said, “The Guwahati airport has marched ahead with this new connectivity towards making it a hub to the South East Asian countries. It will give a fillip to the tourism industry in this region. We all, airport, airline, government and other stakeholders, should work jointly to take this route sustainable.”