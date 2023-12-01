Dibrugarh: The two-day United Opposition Forum, Assam meeting concluded on Friday in Dibrugarh, but they failed to finalize the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The draft of the document was prepared by Assam TMC chief Ripun Borah. However, the “chargesheet” against the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, drafted by Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and the deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state Assembly Rakibul Hussain, was not made public at the end of the Dibrugarh conclave.

The leaders of the 15-party opposition alliance had earlier hinted that the CMP would be finalized and made public in Dibrugarh itself.

The 2-day event saw the presence of almost all top leaders of the alliance, including Ripun Borah, Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, and Lurinjyoti Gogoi. However, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi was absent on both days.

Addressing the media on the second day of the program at the Dibrugarh district library on Friday, State Congress chief and president of the United Opposition Forum Bhupen Kumar Borah said, “We could not make the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) public as it was not ready. The draft is complete, but there are some modifications to be made, and some new points have to be included. Similarly, is the case of the chargesheet against the BJP-led government. We promise to make public both the documents very soon.”

Borah added, “We want to end the misgovernance of the anti-public BJP government. We will ensure one united candidate in each constituency against the BJP to ensure there is no vote division. However, not all parties of our alliance will contest the election.”

“Even Akhil Gogoi’s Raijor Dal has said it will not contest in any seat. But those parties who are interested in contesting have been suggested to publicly announce their candidates for the Lok Sabha seats,” Bora said.

“We, the Congress party, will also announce candidate’s names for all 14 Lok Sabha seats. Afterward, the best candidate who has the maximum chance to win will be selected as the common candidate irrespective of party affiliation. The candidate is not important, but the party is important,” he added.

The 15 opposition parties, which were formed against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, have chalked out many strategies but are yet to finalize them.