GUWAHATI: The Assam Cabinet on Friday decided to reserve 5% seats in government engineering colleges and government medical colleges for students of below the poverty line (BPL) category.

This reservation will be applicable to students who have studied from class VII to class XII in government schools and colleges or provincialized colleges under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

“For providing equal opportunity to students from diverse backgrounds, 5% seats in government engineering colleges and government medical colleges will be reserved for students who study from class VII to Class XII in government schools and colleges or provincialized colleges under AHSEC,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

Investment Proposals

The cabinet also cleared three investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 483 crore in the state.

Indian Hotels Company will set up a hotel Taj Kaziranga at Kaziranga for Rs 120 crore.



Galaxy Infra Creation Pvt Ltd will build a new Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati at cost of Rs Rs 177.59 crore.



Bhavya Shriti Udyog Pvt ltd will set up a bamboo-made crash barrier unit in Bongaigaon at an estimated cost of Rs 140.68 crore.

Corporate Social Responsibility Authority (CSRAA)

The cabinet also cleared the proposal for setting up a Corporate Social Responsibility Authority, Assam (CSRAA) to enable the environment for welfare activities in the state.

“The new authority will be created to increase CSR fund investment in the state. It will be headed by an IAS officer,” the chief minister said.

“This CSRAA will help in identifying critical gaps across different sectors during the implementation of different schemes. The authority will help streamline investment coming through CSR funds, and dovetailing with government schemes for all-round development of the state,” he said.

Other Decisions

The cabinet also approved the following:

Release of Rs 100 crore to Assam Tea Corporation Ltd (ATCL) against the budget provision for 2023-24 for payment of interest of delayed deposit of provident fund to Assam Tea Employees Provident Fund Organisation (ATEFFO).



Optimization of done given patta tye through a harmonized system of nomenclature.



Allotment of land to 4,444 indigenous families of 16 districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0.



Provision of ration cards to state government muster roll employees, daily wage earners, retired grade-IV employees of Central and state government, and contractual employees with annual family income of less than Rs 4 lakh.