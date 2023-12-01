Guwahati: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced that the counting of votes for the Mizoram Assembly elections will now take place on December 4, instead of the previously scheduled December 3.

The decision to reschedule the vote counting was taken in response to “several representations from various quarters” requesting a change in the date due to its religious significance.

Sunday holds special importance for the majority of Christians in Mizoram, and churches across the state had organized prayers seeking a change in the counting date.

The Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), a conglomerate of 15 major churches, had urged churches to organize prayers during church services to request that the counting not be held on Sunday.

The ECI, in a statement, said that it had considered these representations and decided to revise the counting date to December 4.

“The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the statement said.

The statement also clarified that no other changes had been made to the election schedule for Mizoram or any other state.

Polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 7, with over 70% turnout recorded. The results of the election will now be announced on December 4.